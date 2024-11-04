Demolition begins for new barracks at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Demolition has begun for three long-standing barracks at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

The buildings were built over 50 years ago, but the good news, they will be replaced by two larger and more modern dormitory facilities.

Marines say the new living quarters will feature additional space to store equipment, Wifi capabilities, and upgraded insulation to combat high summer temperatures.

They add that this is the first project under the Marine Corps Barracks 2030 Initiative, a nationwide investment to modernize barracks infrastructure and improve the health and welfare of Marines.

A Marine Corps Commanding General shares more about what the 2030 Initiative entails.

"Number one, increase readiness which is imperative for the Marine Corps, and number two, the quality of life for marines because as we see it, if marines have a better quality of life, they're better at their jobs… We want 2030 (initiative) to be about readiness and preparedness for a future fight," says Brig. Gen. Nick Brown.

The Marine Corps says the new facilities are set to be completed by August of 2026.