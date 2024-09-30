Local high school Cadet Program is building young leaders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local high school cadet program continues to build young leaders.

In just its second year, The California Cadet Corps program at Southwest High School has over 100 students enrolled.

The program teaches students basic military knowledge while aiming to develop academic achievement and leadership skills.

It's led by Arturo Velasquez, a Southwest High School alumni who served eight years in the United States Army.

"Coming back, I had this opportunity to give back to the community in a different way, and it was through education. I kind of see myself in a lot of these kids. If you want to change, step up, and try something new this is the class for you," says Velasquez.

He says he sees a lack of discipline in kids today, but being able to change that is very important to him.

"We're here to build leaders and I've told them that every single one of them has a different value set. At the foundation of the California Cadet Corps, it's an honor system. It's about discipline, values, and what they encompass in themselves," he adds.

He says all he does is provide the tools, the students take care of the rest.

"I give them the tools, they take them and they build themselves up. It's like a little chisel they come around and they start chiseling each other up. They work together as a team and they build each other up," says Velasquez.

We spoke with two of the cadets who share how this program is impacting their life.

Elianna Armenta, a Cadet Corporal says "I think this is a good program in general for anyone, not only for people who want to serve. It's going to help them grow up and be a better person, be able to lead other people, knowing how to lead other people, and be their role model,".

Jerry Contreras, a Cadet Sergeant, adds "Being told that I could do it and I could lead them, Sergeant Velasquez really helped me with that because he enforced "I think you could do it, so you're going to do it" and I tried to do it and it helped me a lot,".

Sergeant velasquez shares a special message about military matters.

"Speaking of military matters, I think is important for people to highlight the importance of the military… In reality, you learn a lot of communication skills, teamwork building skills, and leadership skills that the average person doesn't get to go through," he adds.

The principal at Southwest High School says since the program began, cadets have shown big improvements academically and socially.