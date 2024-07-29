Military Matters: MCAS Yuma, Substance Abuse Counseling Center

We honor and highlight our local heroes thanking them for their service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday, 13 On Your Side likes to honor those who serve our country and Monday's Military Matters is going to the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Substance Abuse Counseling Center (SACC).

The heroes pose for a photo during a back-to-school fair at MCAS Yuma on July 18.

The back-to-school resource fair offers educational and community resources to military families to learn about the many services they have on base.

Thank you for your service.

