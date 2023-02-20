Skip to Content
Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Spannagel

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Spannagel of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

He is the Chief Faculty Adviser for Marine Aircraft Group 13 University with the Third Marine Aircraft Wing.

Spannagel has served our country for more than five years.

He facilitates and instructs other Marines on the base.

He said he wanted to join the Marine Corps to travel the world and seeing his Marines succeed motivates him the most.

Spannagel is from Saint Charles, Michigan.

