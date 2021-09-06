Military Matters: Spotlight on Sgt. Justin Nuebert

Military Matters

13 On Your Side honors Sgt. Justin Nuebert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Sgt. Justin Nuebert is a husband and father of four children, currently serving as the Religious Affairs non-commissioned officer at the Yuma Proving Ground Chapel.

He assists the chaplain with providing support to soldiers, their family and the YPG community.

Nuebert is originally from Toledo, Ohio and has been serving in the army nearly seven years.

He is studying to earn his associates degree in criminal justice and enjoys fishing, woodworking, and playing board games with his family.

Nuebert is also working on becoming a youth sports coach at YPG.

On behalf of CBS 13, we thank you Sgt. Justin Nuebert for your continued services.