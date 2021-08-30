Military Matters: Spotlight on HM1 Patricia Pritchett

Military Matters

13 on you side honors HM1 Patricia Pritchett for her nineteen years of service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - HM1 Patricia Pritchett is a hospital corpsman with Marine Aircraft Group 13.

Her job is to keep servicemen and women healthy by doing a variety of duties such as dispensing vaccines , analyzing lab samples and assisting in emergencies.

HM1 Pritchett joined the Navy in order to transform her life.

She has been stationed in Sicily and San Diego, and has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Her hometown is Dixon Mills, Alabama and she enjoys reading, hiking, and bowling.

On behalf of 13 on Your Side, we thank HM1 Patricia Pritchett for her continued services.