Military Matter: Spc. Edith Rodriguez

Military Matters

Honoring Spc. Edith Rodriguez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Spc. Edith Rodriguez is no stranger to Yuma as she grew up in Gila Bend.

She currently serves as a radiology technician at the Yuma Proving Ground Medical Clinic and has been serving the U.S. Army for two years.

Rodriguez lives life to the fullest and is always on the go because she says, "life is too short."

She's fascinated by science and how the body works and received a bachelor's degree in Biology with an emphasis in Pre-Med.

Rodriguez is soaking up everything Yuma has to offer from fishing at the lake and hiking to catch the sunrise.

She says that the Thai food in Yuma hits the spot and always puts a smile on her face.

In July, Yuma's Military Affairs Council named Spc. Edith Rodriguez YPG's 2021 soldier of the year.