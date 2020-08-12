Making a Difference: Yuma Food Bank in dire need of volunteers

Military Matters

5 people currently doing the job of 20

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - If you're looking for a way to make a difference in your community, The Yuma Community Food Bank would like you to consider lending it some of your time and energy.

The Food Bank is currently in dire need of volunteers. It currently has just five people assembling hundreds of emergency kits. Under normal circumstances, a team of 20 takes care of packing bags with the supplies needed to keep families fed.

The Food Bank has seen need rise during the coronavirus pandemic, while watching the number of volunteers dwindle. It needs help with everything from sorting food to assisting its patrons.



"We go from anywhere bringing in shopping carts from the parking lot, sterilizing those shopping carts. Picking up some of the bags, they can be heavy, they can be about 16 pounds. But it can be picking up oatmeal and putting baskets, sorting out produce, we need a lot of help going through stuff that we pick up from the grocery stores." said Michelle Merkley, the Yuma Food Bank's Director of Operations.

Merkley says the Food Bank is following all CDC guidelines to protect both the public and its volunteers, including enforcing social distancing and requiring masks.

If you'd like to donate your time, or if you'd like to learn more about the good work volunteers do, visit the Yuma Community Food Bank's website.