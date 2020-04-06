Skip to Content
Military Matters
today at 11:04 pm
Published 10:58 pm

Military Matters: Honoring GySgt Robert Robertson

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - GySgt. Robert Robertson is a supply officer for CLC-16 and is in charge of providing logistical and supply support for tactical engineer, motor transport, ordnance, and utility equipment for tenant and augmented commands aboard MCAS Yuma.

GySgt. Robertson joined the Marine Corps after being thoroughly impressed with the branches' professionalism and high standards.

His favorite part of his job is being able to lead and mentor Marines, giving them the opportunity to achieve their goals.

GySgt. Robertson consistently volunteers with the Young Marines program as well as other base and community functions.

His previous duty stations include Iwakuni, Japan; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Aberdeen, Maryland; MCRD San Diego and Oceanside, CA.

