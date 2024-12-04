Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys hosting its annual 25 Days of Giving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tis the season for giving, and Lerner and Rowe is hosting its annual 25 Days of Giving.

They will be giving away up to $500 in gifts to one lucky winner each day for 25 days.

In the past, Lerner and Rowe have gifted anything from water heaters and tires to new clothes and gift cards.

Co-founder Kevin Rowe says every year he extends it past the 25 days.

"We're trying to take away some of that loneliness, anxiety, financial pressure, and stress…It's enabled us to touch lives in such a positive way and have such a positive impact that we do it year after year after year," says Rowe.

To get involved you must comment with your gift wish on the contest posts on the Lerner and Rowe Facebook page.