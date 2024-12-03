AmeriSchools Academy in Yuma gives out 200 free laptops for Giving Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Giving back big for Giving Tuesday as Amerischools Academy in Yuma handed out 200 free laptops, and those who attended share the impact the small gesture made on the local community.

The school recently upgraded their students' laptops and decided the previous editions were still in great shape.

They refreshed them inside and out and hosted a giveaway in Yuma, Tucson, and Phoenix.

Local Diane Dick says, "It's a great idea, they're still good. A lot of people can use them. It develops a bond between the school and the community. It's going to help me a lot. I can use it at home to do finances or whatever."

One local's wife heard about it on Facebook and he just so happened to have the day off.

"So, I came and sure enough, they were giving away free laptops to the community. I'm very excited, I never had a laptop so I'm happy to start playing with it," says Andrew Castilleja.

He says it couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's important because a lot of people can't afford it and Christmas time is almost here so it was a good blessing for everybody," Castilleja adds.

Amerischool Academy's Dean of Students Joseph Sanchez says their motto is "Making a difference".

"Especially in this age with technology being everywhere, you need a laptop. You need it to do stuff on it. So, we like to make a difference, even if it's one person. It's good to give back, it makes you feel good and it makes them feel good," says Sanchez.

The laptops went fast as all 200 were picked up within 30 minutes.