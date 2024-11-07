Updated version of free Yuma County Resouce Connection Guide now available

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An updated version of the free Yuma County Resource Connection Guide is now available.

The comprehensive guide offers information for families and residents of Yuma County seeking assistance with basic needs.

Those include child development, family support, health and wellness, and emergency resources.

Sunset Health partnered with First Things First to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch.

The Program Coordinator Specialist at First Things First, Diana Ortega, says people often underestimate the resources Yuma County has available.

"A lot of people think that they have to travel to Phoenix or Tucson to get connected. the resource guide is proof that there are resources and agencies here that they can easily connect to," says Ortega.

First Things First is an Arizona agency dedicated to supporting the health, development, and education of children from birth to age five.

To access the resource guide, click here.