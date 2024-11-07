Skip to Content
Making A Difference

Updated version of free Yuma County Resouce Connection Guide now available

First Things First
By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 5:57 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An updated version of the free Yuma County Resource Connection Guide is now available.

The comprehensive guide offers information for families and residents of Yuma County seeking assistance with basic needs.

Those include child development, family support, health and wellness, and emergency resources.

Sunset Health partnered with First Things First to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch.

The Program Coordinator Specialist at First Things First, Diana Ortega, says people often underestimate the resources Yuma County has available.

"A lot of people think that they have to travel to Phoenix or Tucson to get connected. the resource guide is proof that there are resources and agencies here that they can easily connect to," says Ortega.

First Things First is an Arizona agency dedicated to supporting the health, development, and education of children from birth to age five.

To access the resource guide, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Making A Difference

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content