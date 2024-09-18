City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls recognized for public policy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been recognized for his leadership in public policy.

Mayor Nicholls was nominated as a 2024 Leader of the Year in Public Policy by the Arizona Capitol Times.

He says his main focus right now is housing, water, and border policies.

He adds that creating these policies requires intense preparation and that an award like this wouldn't be possible without his team.

"It's just a recognition that we've been working hard, I don't do this stuff alone, so it's kind of tough for me to take an individual award… Our team is working really, really hard to try and have an impact and trying to represent the people, not just in the Yuma area, but statewide," says Nicholls.

Arizona Capitol Times says these nominees navigate many challenges but manage to persevere and collectively help Arizona move forward.