Local motorcyle club to host 9/11 Memorial Run event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local biker club is hosting a motorcycle run in honor of 9/11 in Yuma.

The Yuma Hog Chapter is hosting its annual event where local riders can get together and fundraise for a local charity.

The event will feature a group ride and a moment of silence.

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation.

"The kids need somewhere to go where they're not teased and we help them keep the burn camp open for that purpose… The smiles on the kids, that's what it's all about, and the smiles on the people supporting the event," says Reynold "Boss Hog" Jerome III, the Director of the Yuma Hog Chapter.

The event will take place Saturday at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson starting at 9 a.m.