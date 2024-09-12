YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) commemorates National Police Woman Day.

They say the purpose of this day is to highlight the contributions and progress its female officers have made for future generations of law enforcement.

Currently, about 11% of YPD's sworn officers are female, which is congruent with the national average.

The Police Department saw its first female officers in 1978, Cindy Anderson and Carolyn Burton.

Two of its current female officers share more about their experience.

Danielle Miner, a YPD Detective says "Understand that women truly can be as capable as men at completing whatever tasks,".

Esmeralda Ayon, also a YPD Detective, adds "At our Police Department, everybody is equal. The guys make us feel like we're one of them and same with us. We work very well together,".

The Department encourages all young women who aspire to become officers one day to reach out to them.