City of Yuma to host free household hazardous waste drop off

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is hosting a free household hazardous waste dropoff this weekend.

The community will be able to drop off household items like cleaners, paints, car fluids, batteries, and fertilizers.

This event will also accept household electronics like TV sets, cell phones, and computers.

The city says when items like these go into a landfill, they can cause environmental hazards and contamination, and create additional costs.

"It gives them an opportunity to take advantage of some of the services that we offer they may not be aware of, it gives them the people an opportunity to help out the environment by keeping the landfills free of contaminants, and at the same time educate people on the importance of recycling," says Jose Garcia, the Department of Public Works Solid Waste Manager for the City of Yuma.

The drive-thru event will take place at the City of Yuma Public Works Department from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday.