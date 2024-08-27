Taco Bell Foundation donates $30,800 to Yuma Boys and Girls Club

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Taco Bell Foundation announced a donation of $30,800 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley's Yuma Branch.

The foundation says this generous contribution underscores its ongoing commitment to empowering youth and supporting local communities.

A special check presentation ceremony will be held at the Boys & Girls Club in Yuma, Arizona Tuesday.

Our reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo will attend the event and will speak with a representative from the foundation as well as the director of the club.

We will update this post shortly.