Skip to Content
Making A Difference

Taco Bell Foundation donates $30,800 to Yuma Boys and Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club
By
today at 11:52 AM
Published 12:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Taco Bell Foundation announced a donation of $30,800 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley's Yuma Branch.

The foundation says this generous contribution underscores its ongoing commitment to empowering youth and supporting local communities.

A special check presentation ceremony will be held at the Boys & Girls Club in Yuma, Arizona Tuesday.

Our reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo will attend the event and will speak with a representative from the foundation as well as the director of the club.

We will update this post shortly.

Article Topic Follows: Making A Difference

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content