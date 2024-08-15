Local nonprofit comfort care home receives donation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Tucson donated $6,000 to a local care home.

The Hansen House is a non-profit care home where individuals on hospice services can receive comfort and support.

The home's executive director says the funds will help with food and supplies for the residents.

A board member from the Catholic Foundation of the Tucson Diocese, Tom Rush, tells us why they made this donation.

"The Catholic Diocese of Tucson takes the quality of life and living very seriously and one of the qualities is the end of life, and we wanted to give some money to the Hansen House because they're very good at taking care of people when that time comes," says Rush.

The Hansen House says it greatly appreciates any donations.

To learn where to donate, visit https://thehansenhouse.org/.