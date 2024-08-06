Skip to Content
Yuma Top Team MMA hosts 3-day Women’s Self-Defense event

Yuma Top Team
today at 11:55 AM
Published 12:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Top Team MMA Studio is hosting its 3 day Women's Self Defense event.

The event will teach young women and women the basics of self-defense like striking, grappling, and combinations, free of charge.

It is also in collaboration with Amberly's Place, a local family advocacy center of professionals who are specially trained in dealing with victims of abuse.

Our reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo attended the event and speaks with a coach and also the Director of Amberly's Place.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

