YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Karnas Law Firm hosted its Annual Back-to-School Event, offering free backpacks and haircuts.

Many local families brought their children out to the drive-thru event.

The law firm provided around 300 backpacks filled with supplies.

A number of students also got freshened up by local hairdressers who came out and donated their time.

"It's important for us to support the community. I know a lot of families are struggling to make ends meet and if we can help out just a little bit with school supplies and haircuts, we feel very honored to be able to do that," says Cathy Barrios, the Intake Manager at Karnas Law Firm.

Karnas Law Firm also hosted this same event for students and families in Tucson.