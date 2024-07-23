Skip to Content
HomeGoods Donates $10,000 to Amberly’s Place

Amberly's Place
today at 8:18 PM
Published 8:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In celebration of its new store location, HomeGoods made a big contribution to the Yuma community.

The new store presented a $10,000 donation to the Amberly's Place Family Advocacy Center.

The funds will go toward covering emergency needs for their facility, putting victims in hotels, and restoring damages to victims' homes.

Homegoods says it's glad to lend a helping hand.

Tori Bourguignon, the Executive Director at Amberly's Place, says "As a new member of our community, we're just so excited to welcome them and so very, very grateful that they chose us and that they were willing to help us help the victims of abuse that are served by our agency here within our community."

Homegood says these donations help empower those in their local communities to live a better life and build a better future.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

