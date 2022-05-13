USPS is making giving easier this Saturday with Stamp Out Hunger program

Each year on the 2nd Monday of May, the USPS collects more than mail

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The summer months in the Desert Southwest are not only the warmest they're also the most scarce when it comes to donations.

That's why nonprofits like the Crossroads Mission rely on events like Stamp Out Hunger. Each year, the United States Postal Service sets aside the second Monday of May to collect nonperishable food along the carrier's route.

All you have to do is place non-perishable foods in a bag next to your mailbox and the carriers will do the rest. Staff members from the mission will be posted outside of the main Post Office on 4th Avenue to collect food.

During the summer months, nonprofits see a dramatic decline in donations. But, the need for those services continues to grow.

The Crossroads Mission along serves more than 450-meals each day. These meals go to members of the area's homeless population, displaced families, residents living on a fixed income, and just about anyone who walks through their doors.

Now, if you missed your carrier you can drop off donations at FTS Automotive located on Arizona Avenue and 17th Street or at the mission itself, they're located at 944 S. Arizona Avenue.