Skip to Content
Holiday

People in Times Square help ring in the new year

By ,
today at 9:40 AM
Published 9:50 AM

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - 2025 is here, and all eyes were focused on the iconic crystal ball high above Times Square.

With a palette of millions of colors, the ball began its descent at exactly 11:59 p.m. Eastern, and a minute later, cheers rang out to welcome in the new year.

A rainy New Year's Eve in New York City didn't dampen the spirits of revelers, but as luck would have it, the rain stopped just in time to ring in 2025 as thousands of pounds of confetti showered down.

Article Topic Follows: Holiday

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content