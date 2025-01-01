People in Times Square help ring in the new year

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - 2025 is here, and all eyes were focused on the iconic crystal ball high above Times Square.

With a palette of millions of colors, the ball began its descent at exactly 11:59 p.m. Eastern, and a minute later, cheers rang out to welcome in the new year.

A rainy New Year's Eve in New York City didn't dampen the spirits of revelers, but as luck would have it, the rain stopped just in time to ring in 2025 as thousands of pounds of confetti showered down.