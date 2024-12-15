Delta Airlines takes families on Flight to the North Pole

MILWAUKEE (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The "Flight to the North Pole" is a magical trip held annually in December for children, who are suffering from childhood cancer, and their entire family.

The Flight volunteers have worked with children's hospitals, previous attendees, and other children's charities to give families a happy time together, and to give them a break from the day-to-day treatments they endure.

The event lasts a few hours and programming consists of a "flight" for the children and their family, lunch, games, entertainment and of course a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The children and their families are sent home with gifts off their wish lists, treats, and some other surprises all in their Santa-sized bags.