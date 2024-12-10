Calexico PD to host annual Kids and Badges event this week

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) is getting ready for its annual Kids and Badges event to give back to local kids.

This year, the event was extended to two days. Wednesday, December 11 is for younger children and Thursday, December 12 is for the teens.

Calexico Police say it's the 27th year the department has hosted the event, and hopes to bring them joy this holiday season.

"We start our program by having breakfast with the students where they meet the officers. Then, we do a parade for them and we take them to Ashley Furniture, where they meet Santa Claus and they take pictures with Santa Claus, and after that, we take them to Walmart, where they will get a gift card," said Miryam Vega with CPD.

KYMA will have full coverage of the event on Wednesday.