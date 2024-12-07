Skip to Content
Locals attend Exceptional Community Hospital’s Christmas event

today at 2:38 PM
Published 2:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community got a chance to meet and take photos with Santa.

The event, hosted by Exceptional Community Hospital, took place at Corona Optique at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

The event was in collaboration with Fortuna Floral, Corona Optique and United Way of Yuma County where they accepted new, unwrapped toys, which is donated to Amberly's Place, while new youth coats will be donated to United Way.

Heidi Murillo, Marketing Assistant for Corona Optique, and Lisa Brazel, Community Outreach for the hospital, share why hosting donation events is important for Yuma County.

"It's just a matter of kind of getting everyone together. I think it's just a spread, especially right now with the holidays, just some cheer, you know…whatever you may be going through, which is something that either you can help out the community with, you know, with donating a coat or a toy for, you know, someone in need or, you know, if maybe you are that person and you really want us to meet Santa and, you know, have some fun and, you know, kind of just have a good, you know, little morning or afternoon, it's just something to feel like a part of, and it just feels great."

Heidi Murillo, Marketing Director, Corona Optique

"What a better season to give back than through the holidays," Brazel added.

In addition to taking photos with Santa and donating items, attendees were also treated to various refreshments, like hot chocolate, candy, cookies, marshmallows, and items, like teddy bears and toy cars.

The event lasted until 1:00 p.m.

