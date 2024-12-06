Westwind fundraises for Toys for Tots

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Westwind RV and Golf Resort is holding two fun outings to help the local Toys for Tots drive.

Every Friday through December, the resort has their 50/50 Dance for residents to help raise money for local kids. They say they the events usually raises around $2,500.

Also on the agenda is the resort's annual Toys for Tots golf fundraiser.

"We have 72 golfers coming out, and we do it each year, and it's a great way to give back to the community," said Dan Anderson with the Westwind Golf Shop. "There's a lot of children in the community who don't have a lot of things and don’t have a lot of money, and it's nice to give a child a gift for Christmas."

You can drop off toys or cash donations at the donation boxes outside the Westwind Golf Shop. They're open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.