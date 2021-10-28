City of El Centro celebrating Family Treasure Night
Night of festivites presented by the public library
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro gets the party started with a Family Treasure Night as we lead into the Halloween weekend.
Presented by the El Centro Public Library at 1140 N Imperial Ave., this spooky-themed event runs from 3:30 - 5 Thursday evening.
Event planners invite the community to join the City for Halloween fun with crafts, games, refreshments and music.
The City clarifies that attendees should expect to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Staff will check temperatures, and face masks are required at all times.
