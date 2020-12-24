NORAD: Tracking Santa’s annual journey

Holiday

News 11's Arlette Yousif finds out how an error created a worldwide tradition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young child was calling a number in a Colorado Springs newspaper. The number was supposed to be a call center that tells callers where Santa is at any given moment.

However, the number listed actually reached the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Not only was it the wrong number, but it was also a direct line to Colonel Harry Shoup's red line.

The calls continued from numerous children.

Colonel Shoup realized a mistake had been made but wanted to bring the young callers cheer. He told that first child and all the others who called thereafter that he would ensure a safe journey for Santa Claus. He then put together a team to answer the children's calls.

Now, NORAD Tracks Santa is also digital at noradsanta.org and social media outlets. Santa can still be tracked by calling 877-446-6723.

Rest assured, Santa is safely on his way to you, thanks to NORAD.

Thursday on News 11's broadcast, Arlette Yousif speaks with the Colonel Normand Gagné about Santa's journey.