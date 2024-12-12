Eight-year-old boy in Yuma saves injured kitten from harm’s way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A kitten was rescued from a dangerous situation by an eight-year-old Yuma boy who's now being hailed a hero.

We spoke with the boy and his family who shared more about that fateful day.

Last week, eight-year-old Zayin Berry was at the park when he noticed a group of kids terrorizing an injured kitten.

To get them to stop, the boy offered the kids to play with his skateboard instead.

Zayin says "I felt sad and mad. I let them play with my skateboard and they were kicking it and using it as a football. They went to go play with it and I picked up the cat and ran to my mom,".

Rhiannon Berry, Zayin's mother, says "He was like "Mom, the cat is very hurt! Can we keep it? Can we fix it? You could tell it wanted love and it just curled up. It was all messed up in the eye, very skinny, and small,"

So Zayin's mom brought the kitten to the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) where it had to undergo surgery.

Annette Lagunas, the Executive Director at HSOY, says "The cat was in really rough shape. Kitties get upper respiratory infections and a lot of times it can get into their eyes so badly that they have to be removed and that's what happened in this case,".

The Humane Society appreciates what the boy did to help.

"Mom and Dad have raised a good young man here. They have taught this child how to care for something and give up something that is their own personal to help another creature," says Lagunas.

Unfortunately, the kids took off with the skateboard.

Luckily, Zayin was gifted a brand-new skateboard and a gift card from the local store Zumies.

"So you've got a brand-new skateboard for what you did for that kitty cat. What do you think?" says Lagunas.

Zayin gave it a big thumbs up.

And as for that lucky kitten, "Do you want to go see your kitty? He's purring like crazy. He knows it's you doesn't he?" says Lagunas.

That cat and boy shared a warm embrace.

Zayin and his family are now owners of that lucky furry friend, and its new name, "Peaches."