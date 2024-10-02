Skip to Content
Yuma Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By

Published 3:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals got a chance to start their day over a cup of coffee with our local officers on Wednesday.

The Yuma Police Department hosted its Coffee with a Cop event at the Sunkissed Coffeehouse in Yuma.

YPD says the event provides an opportunity for the community to ask one-on-one questions and learn more about the department’s work in our neighborhoods.

They say contact with law enforcement usually happens during emergencies and emotional situations, but this event can break down those barriers and build healthier relationships.

"It allows us to connect with the people we serve… It keeps us in touch with the community and what their needs are and what their concerns are. The bottom line is we serve the community… They are our biggest supporters," says Capt. Scott Legros with the Yuma Police Department.

The police department says if you missed the event and want to voice your concerns, feel free to reach out to them anytime.

