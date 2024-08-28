Two local students to have their poems published

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local students will have their poems published by the American Library of Poetry.

John and Jose Aguilar study at the Harvest Preparatory Academy in Yuma.

They entered their poems in the 2024 American Library of Poetry Contest and were selected to be featured in a book titled "Gifted".

The special book features handpicked student poetry scheduled for release this fall.

The student's mother shares what this accomplishment means to her.

"To me, it's like a really awesome accomplishment, not everybody gets published, not everybody gets the opportunity they got, and their poems are good enough to get published and I hope it encourages both of them to keep writing… It's showing them how much they can do if they just believe in themselves," says Mayra Esquivel.

The boys will receive a copy of the book and both say they plan to continue writing poetry.