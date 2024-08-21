Skip to Content
Brightside

Locals celebrate World Senior Citizen Day

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 6:19 PM
Published 6:25 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local senior center hosted a celebration for its residents in honor of World Senior Citizen Day.

The Desert Valley Senior Center in Somerton hosted a party for 75 seniors on Wednesday.

Several local leaders were also in attendance including the Somerton Police Chief and a city council member.

The purpose of World Senior Citizen Day is to increase awareness of issues that our elderly face like healthcare access, economic stability, and mistreatment.

"I really just want the seniors to feel celebrated and loved…I want them to stay active and relevant, stay with a lot of people their age, and really enjoy life. They've retired and are in that age and in that realm," says James Jones, the Director of City of Somerton Parks & Recreation.

The senior center hosts parties like this monthly, as well as many interactive activities like Zumba, art, and game nights.

Article Topic Follows: Brightside

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content