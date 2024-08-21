Locals celebrate World Senior Citizen Day

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local senior center hosted a celebration for its residents in honor of World Senior Citizen Day.

The Desert Valley Senior Center in Somerton hosted a party for 75 seniors on Wednesday.

Several local leaders were also in attendance including the Somerton Police Chief and a city council member.

The purpose of World Senior Citizen Day is to increase awareness of issues that our elderly face like healthcare access, economic stability, and mistreatment.

"I really just want the seniors to feel celebrated and loved…I want them to stay active and relevant, stay with a lot of people their age, and really enjoy life. They've retired and are in that age and in that realm," says James Jones, the Director of City of Somerton Parks & Recreation.

The senior center hosts parties like this monthly, as well as many interactive activities like Zumba, art, and game nights.