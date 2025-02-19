San Luis Parks and Recreation to host baseball exhibition

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis, Arizona announced it will be hosting a baseball exhibition.

The baseball game will be held on February 27 at Joe Orduno Park (965 Park Avenue), with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the game starting at 6:30 p.m.

Asian Breeze will be playing against Deutschland Baseball.

“Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled evening of high-energy baseball,” stated Director of Parks and Recreation Angelica Roldan. “Enjoy delicious food from our local vendors and cheer on both teams as they compete in a historic matchup. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable baseball and community fun night."

Admission is free.