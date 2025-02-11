Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Azul

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
February 10, 2025 4:20 PM
Published 12:11 PM

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Azul is a 4-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 63 pounds and is sweet with lots of energy. 

Azul walks well on a leash, but the excitement can cause him to pull a little. 

He is also able to sit on command, but treats will definitely get you better results. 

Azul loves to zoom around the play yard and sniff everything but after 10 minutes of that he likes to zoom back to his human and get affection with his belly up for petting.

Azul’s adoption fee has been sponsored so there is no cost for him to join your family. To celebrate Valentine’s Day all adoptions through February 28th are only $14.

Come visit Azul at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content