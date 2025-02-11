Pet Talk: Meet Azul

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Azul is a 4-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 63 pounds and is sweet with lots of energy.

Azul walks well on a leash, but the excitement can cause him to pull a little.

He is also able to sit on command, but treats will definitely get you better results.

Azul loves to zoom around the play yard and sniff everything but after 10 minutes of that he likes to zoom back to his human and get affection with his belly up for petting.

Azul’s adoption fee has been sponsored so there is no cost for him to join your family. To celebrate Valentine’s Day all adoptions through February 28th are only $14.

Come visit Azul at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.