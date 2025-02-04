Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Tuxedo

The Humane Society of Yuma
February 3, 2025 4:18 PM
An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Tuxedo!

Tuxedo is an 8-year-old neutered male shepherd who weighs 87 pounds and is quite well trained. 

He will sit and give his paw for a treat and he loves going for walks. He likes neck scratches and is very loyal to his owner. 

Tuxedo also walks well on a leash, is housetrained and will play fetch all day long. 

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, through February 28th all adoptions are $14 excluding puppies and specialty breeds.

Come visit Tuxedo at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Tuxedo or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

