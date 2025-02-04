Pet Talk: Meet Tuxedo

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Tuxedo!

Tuxedo is an 8-year-old neutered male shepherd who weighs 87 pounds and is quite well trained.

He will sit and give his paw for a treat and he loves going for walks. He likes neck scratches and is very loyal to his owner.

Tuxedo also walks well on a leash, is housetrained and will play fetch all day long.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, through February 28th all adoptions are $14 excluding puppies and specialty breeds.

Come visit Tuxedo at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Tuxedo or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.