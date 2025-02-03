Yuma Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser raising awareness for heart-related diseases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local pageant title holder and news anchor is hosting a fundraiser to create awareness for heart-related diseases.

Miss Yuma Ocean-to-Ocean Jailene Aguilera is taking over the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Yuma this Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

10% of your purchase will go to the American Heart Association.

"We want people to know about heart related diseases, since this is the number one killer in the U.S. Not a lot of people are aware of that, so I want to go ahead and shine the light and bring that to Yuma about heart-related diseases and how to prevent them and how to live a healthy lifestyle," said Jailene Aguilera.

Texas Roadhouse is located on 16th Street near Arizona Avenue in Yuma.