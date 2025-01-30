One Yuma local can win $10,000 in Rubber Ducky Drop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local organization will be hosting a Rubber Ducky Drop where one person can win $10,000 and support the community.

A local can pay $20 to enter the event, where 1,000 rubber ducks will be thrown into a canal and the first to reach the Lemon Grove will receive $10,000.

Another $10,000 will be going towards a local charity.

Rubber ducks for the event can be purchased at the Lemon Grove or the Yuma Farmer's Market.

The event will be on February 28 at 10 a.m. EST.

