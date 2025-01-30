Skip to Content
One Yuma local can win $10,000 in Rubber Ducky Drop

The Lemon Grove
Published 2:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local organization will be hosting a Rubber Ducky Drop where one person can win $10,000 and support the community.

A local can pay $20 to enter the event, where 1,000 rubber ducks will be thrown into a canal and the first to reach the Lemon Grove will receive $10,000.

Another $10,000 will be going towards a local charity.

Rubber ducks for the event can be purchased at the Lemon Grove or the Yuma Farmer's Market.

The event will be on February 28 at 10 a.m. EST.

The event will be on February 28 at 10 a.m. EST.

