Pet Talk: Meet Mai and Bubby

Adorable doggie duo who are looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pets of the week.

Mai and Bubby!

Mai is female and Bubby is male and they are both altered pit bull terriers who love to play.

They share a kennel together but aren’t a bonded pair.

They are both energetic, active and sweet.

Mai and Bubby also both love water and get along great with other dogs.

Come visit Mai and Bubby at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Mai and Bubby, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.