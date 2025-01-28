Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Mai and Bubby

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
New
January 27, 2025 4:09 PM
Published 11:13 AM

Adorable doggie duo who are looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week. 

Mai and Bubby!

Mai is female and Bubby is male and they are both altered pit bull terriers who love to play. 

They share a kennel together but aren’t a bonded pair. 

They are both energetic, active and sweet. 

Mai and Bubby also both love water and get along great with other dogs. 

Come visit Mai and Bubby at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Mai and Bubby, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content