Pet Talk: Meet Betty

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Betty!

Betty is a 2 year old spayed female mixed breed who weighs 52 pounds and is such a sweetie.

She will come to you when you call her and likes getting pets and cuddles.

BETTY also walks well on a leash and loves chasing toys.

Betty can really jump and will need a yard with a tall enclosure.

Through January 15th HSOY is offering sponsored adoptions on all dogs weighing over 35lbs. so there is no cost for Betty to join your family.

Come visit Betty at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.