Pet Talk: Meet Dulce

An adorable pup looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Dulce!

Dulce is a 4-year-old spayed female pit bull terrier, who weights 47 pounds, and is very people-focused.

She is a sweet, high-energy and affectionate girl that loves nothing more than giving hugs and kisses to everyone she meets.

She is full of curiosity and she has a deep love for exploring new places.

Dulce is always eager to sniff out the next adventure with her human companion.

Humane Society of Yuma is offering FREE adoptions on any animal weighing 35 pounds or more through the end of December.

Come visit Dulce at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.