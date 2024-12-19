Yuma native Clayton Smith returns to the Kress for a holiday comedy show!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma native and stand-up comedian, Clayton Smith is back on his old stomping grounds for a special holiday comedy performance at the Kress Ultra Lounge this Saturday.

Smith will perform his latest comedy special, Guns for Jesus: An intimate show about vulnerability, which debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland this past August. Smith shared the unique reasoning behind the title for his latest special.

"I was actually inspired by a gun raffle that was taking place at my high school," said Smith.

Smith will perform his set wearing an All-American tracksuit, a sort homage to his country and why he believes it's the best in the world.

"I did this show every day for a month during the month of August and I would actually open the show in this outfit," said Smith. "I would also promote the show out on the streets in Edinburgh in this American flag costume, because I am a patriot, and going to the United Kingdom has only made me appreciate America even more."

Guns for Jesus will cover a wide variety of subjects such as the history of Yuma and the Yuma High School Criminals, Smith's personal life experiences growing up in Yuma, going to school at Yuma Catholic, life in New York and traveling abroad. He will also unveil his thoughts on love and relationships and what makes the key to a long, successful marriage.

You can purchase tickets for Clayton's show at 928comedy.com or at the Kress Ultra Lounge the night of the event. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show taking place at 7.