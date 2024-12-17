Art in the Park returns January 11-12

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Art in the Park event returns to Yuma with live music, theatrical performances and art exhibits at Gateway Park.

Local and regional artists are invited to display and sell their artwork.

Yuma Community Theater will put on a performance of "Sunday in the Park with George" at 5 p.m.

Saturday's event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sunday will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from local vendors.

“We invite you to come and immerse yourself in a celebration of creativity and culture,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Ana Padilla. “From captivating art displays to soul-stirring music and a dynamic theater presentation, join us at Art in the Park for an unforgettable experience that brings art to life.”