Pet Talk: Meet Major

The Humane Society of Yuma
November 25, 2024 3:19 PM
Published 11:03 AM

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Major!

Major is a 1-year-old neutered male Rottweiler who weighs 48 pounds and is shy in the kennel but opens up when you get him outside. 

He loves to run, hang out with people and has a great personality. Major loves food, being outside and takes treats gently. 

With a little leash training. Major could be the perfect walking, running or hiking buddy.

Come visit Major at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Major or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

