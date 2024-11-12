Pet Talk: Meet Ranger

An adorable pup who is very loving and looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Ranger!

Ranger is a 3-year-old neutered male border collie mix who weighs 54 pounds and loves to play fetch.

Ranger is very people oriented and walks well on a leash

He loves attention, particularly having his ears scratched.

Ranger also likes toys, knows how to sit and is housebroken.

Through November 17th you can name your donation price on any adoptable animal and Bill Alexander Ford Lincoln will give the Humane Society of Yuma $100 for each one that gets a new home.

Come visit Ranger at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.