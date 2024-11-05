Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Cherokee

The Humane Society of Yuma
November 4, 2024 3:25 PM
An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Cheokee!

Cherokee is a 3-year-old spayed female pit bull cutie who weighs 50 pounds and she came to the shelter as a stray. 

Cherokee loves to look pretty and can sit pretty too. 

She picks up new tricks quickly and knows basic commands. she is a cuddly girl who thinks she belongs in your lap.

Cherokee would probably be best suited in a home with adults or older children. 

Now through November 10th all animals are free to adopt and Chapman automotive will give us $100 for each one that gets a new home. 

Come visit Cherokee at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Cherokee or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

