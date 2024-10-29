Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Hilda and Buggs

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
New
October 28, 2024 4:27 PM
Published 10:01 AM

This adorable and loving doggie duo is looking for a forever home. 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week. 

Meet Hilda and Buggs!

Hilda and Buggs are 2-year-old altered pit bull terriers who are well behaved pups. 

They are house trained, content to be together in the shelter and indifferent to cats. 

They also interact well with other dogs in play groups and walk well on a leash. 

Hilda and Buggs would do best if they stayed together so if you adopt both of them the adoption fee is waived. 

Come visit Hilda and Buggs at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Hilda, Buggs, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content