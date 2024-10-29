Pet Talk: Meet Hilda and Buggs

This adorable and loving doggie duo is looking for a forever home.



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pets of the week.

Meet Hilda and Buggs!

Hilda and Buggs are 2-year-old altered pit bull terriers who are well behaved pups.

They are house trained, content to be together in the shelter and indifferent to cats.

They also interact well with other dogs in play groups and walk well on a leash.

Hilda and Buggs would do best if they stayed together so if you adopt both of them the adoption fee is waived.

Come visit Hilda and Buggs at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Hilda, Buggs, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.