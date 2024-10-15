Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Murphy

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
October 14, 2024 5:44 PM
Published 10:43 AM

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Murphy!

Murphy is a 5 year old male mixed breed  who weighs 47 pounds and has been at the shelter for over 4 months. 

Murphy is a very sweet boy who loves to sniff and explore. 

Murphy would also be a great walking buddy. 

Now through October 15th the bissell pet foundation is hosting its fall empty the shelters event. Adoption fees on all dogs are $50 and cats and kittens are $30. Puppies and specialty breeds are excluded.

Come visit Murphy at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Murphy or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

