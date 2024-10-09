Check out the Mi Vida Car Club Show at the Somerton Corn Festival

If you have a classic car or bike and want to be part of the show, register now for $5 off

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mi Vida Car Club will be at the Somerton Corn Festival once again this year Nov. 2 on Main St.

The Mi Vida Car Club has been around since 1992.

The rides will roll in from 8-11 a.m. and the show will be from 12-5 p.m.

The festival will be open from noon to midnight.

If you want to participate in the car show, pre-registration costs $30 for cars and $25 for bikes.

On the day of, cars will be $35 and bikes will be $30.

The car show is free to the public.

Robert Sanchez, a Mi Vida Car Club member, says everyone should come and see these beautiful masterpieces that the guys have created with their heart and soul.

"I mean, if you look at them, you can only tell the passion, the hard work that all these guys work on and put into these cars," Sanchez says.

Gil Ruiz, Mi Vida president and co-founder, says they're just a group of brothers that keeps growing.

"That's what I call it. It's a four-chapter, car club. It's all Arizona and Sonora brothers, but we're just a small club, but it's a big family," Ruiz describes.

The Somerton Corn Festival will of course have food and other entertainment.

Nov. 2 is also Dia De Los Muertos, so the event will have activities and decor to celebrate the lives of those no longer with us.

Brissa Garcia, cornfest committee member, says the proceeds will help Somerton High School and other organizations.

"Help them with their uniforms, anything that they need, the clubs, and who better than with the Mi Vida Car Club who care about their whole community," Garcia says. "So people need to come and join us, buy food, drink the beer because it's for a good cause, and come and dance."

You can expect all kinds of food and Garcia recommends you wear your stretchy pants.

"We're gonna have tacos, tamales, elote. Every vendor needs to have some type of elote, so these vendors come up with so many unique ideas. They even battle it for the best vendor," Garcia says.

If you are interested in registering your car for the show, you can call Gil at (928) 287-3517, George at (928) 920-6239, or Lefty at (928) 261-6785.

It's an event you don't want to miss.