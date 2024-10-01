Get ready for a fiesta like no other! Tacos and Tunes returns to Downtown Yuma

For the first time ever, witness the ultimate Michelada showdown!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tacos and Tunes will be back in Downtown Yuma on Sat. Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This sizzling event will bring together the best of live entertainment, mouthwatering food, and a splash of competition.

Brissa Garcia, City of Yuma Special Events Coordinator, says there will be new additions to the event this year.

"So this year we are adding wrestling. We're going to have wrestling on Madison Avenue. That show starts at six and will end at seven. And we're also adding the Michelada contest this year," says Garcia.

You'll be able to quench your thirst and witness the ultimate Michelada showdown.

Local Michelada vendors will compete for the “Best Michelada in the Desert Southwest!”

"They're going to be by the roundabout right next to the beer garden. So you just grab your tomato mix and you head out to the beer garden and just make it happen," says Garcia.

You of course don't want to miss out on the tacos.

"So we are going to have 60 vendors on Main Street. 60 of those vendors, 15 of them will be competing for Taco King. Our vendors will be fighting for best asada, pastor, chef's choice. Whoever tallies the most points will be crowned Taco King," says Garcia.

As far as entertainment, you won't be disappointed.

Kumbia Queen, the ultimate Selena tribute band, will light up the stage at 7:30 p.m., with Rock of Ages warming up the crowd earlier in the day.

Check out classic rides at Streetwise Car Club’s Car Show on Madison Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by exciting Lucha Libre wrestling at 6 p.m.

Plus, local dancers will keep the energy going with performances on Main Street and Madison Avenue.

Bring your friends and family for a day filled with flavor, fun, and festivities.

Don't miss out on this taco celebration!